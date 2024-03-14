Overturned tractor-trailer blocking busy Downtown Pittsburgh street

An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking a lane on a busy Downtown Pittsburgh street.

Our crew at the scene saw an overturned tractor-trailer on Fort Pitt Boulevard near Stanwix Street. It’s on its right side.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the rollover crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

