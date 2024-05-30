Overturned strawberry truck causes jam on two highways

May 30 (UPI) -- Traffic on a pair of California highways turned into a jam when a truck loaded with strawberries overturned, dropping barrels of the fruit into the road.

The California Highway Patrol said the overturned truck, carrying about 40,000 pounds of fruit, blocked the northbound connector ramps to Highway 101 and Interstate 880 in San Jose on Wednesday morning and was leaning over a guardrail.

The ramps were closed as crews worked to lift the truck upright and remove the fallen barrels of strawberries.

No injuries were reported from the crash or ensuing traffic jams on both highways.

The ramps were reopened in the early afternoon Wednesday.

The transition at I-880 and US-101 is currently closed from both northbound directions. We do not currently have an estimation on opening the ramps. Use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/mdbuELq0Rl— CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) May 29, 2024