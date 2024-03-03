Overturned semi closes Kansas Highway 156 east of Jetmore

HODGEMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A semi that overturned Sunday afternoon has closed Kansas Highway 156, about 2.5 miles east of Jetmore.

The Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to please avoid the area if possible.

Sheriff Walker says both people in the semi were able to walk away without any injuries.

The highway is expected to be closed until around 3:45 p.m.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

