Overturned dump truck shuts down part of Route 8 in Richland Township

The northbound lanes of Route 8 in Richland Township are closed due to an overturned dump truck.

The crash happened in the 5400 block of William Flynn Highway around 12:20 p.m. Monday.

The dump truck is on its side and leaking fuel. A fire hydrant was sheared off during the crash.

One person has been taken to the hospital from the crash, dispatchers confirm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 charged with abuse of a corpse after body of Aliquippa woman found in abandoned building 17-year-old graduates with master’s degree from University of Pittsburgh Billie Eilish bringing new tour to Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘She should be here’ Family, friends of missing teen girl found dead in Fayette County hold vigil DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts







