Overturned big rig blocks lanes on eastbound I-580 in Livermore

(KRON) — Several eastbound lanes of Interstate 580 were blocked on Friday night due to an overturned big rig, California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at about 8:07 p.m., according to Caltrans’ traffic log.

The truck overturned at I-580 and North Livermore Avenue. The five right lanes were blocked as the truck and debris lay in the road.

Only minor injuries were reported. There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

