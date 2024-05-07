Overtime payouts make first responders among the highest-paid New Castle County employees

New Castle County government's top earners for 2023 remain members of the Police Department and other first responders along with a few administrative officials.

Delaware Online/The News Journal analyzed the salary data, which showed that 49 employees made over $150,000 in 2023, 10 more than the employee data showed last year.

Employee wages consistently make up a majority of the county’s annual budget.

The budget proposal for FY25 shows that around 62% of all funds from the operating budget will go toward personnel costs, an increase of around 5.2%.

County Executive Matt Meyer proposed additional salary increases for police departments in the most recent county budget address, as well as increased funding to fire companies and emergency medical services in southern portions of the county. The increases are needed, in part, to attract and retain county workers, he said.

The county has over 2,600 employees recorded in this year's database.

According to Census Data from 2022, the per capita annual income of New Castle County residents is $44,725, with a median household income of $85,309.

Who were the highest earners in New Castle County?

Eleven of the top 20 highest-paid employees in New Castle County are with the Police Department.

The highest-paid employee in the county for 2023 was police Maj. John W. Treadwell, although severance payments accounted for over half of his total $255,782 yearly salary.

Treadwell has been with the county’s police force since 1994 and serves as a volunteer and member of many behavioral health task forces and committees statewide. He also taught at the Citizens Police Academy and was awarded the Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefitting Local Communities in 2022.

Last year’s top earner, Director of Public Safety Vaughn Bond Jr., is now the 19th highest paid with a yearly salary of $168,346.

County Executive Matt Meyer, who is reaching the end of his term and running for Delaware governor, made $177,813 in 2023, making him the 11th highest-paid employee in the county.

Top 20 highest-paid employees in New Castle County

Police Maj. John W. Treadwell, $255,782 Senior Police Sgt. Jennifer L. Bunora, $220,778 Chief of Police Joseph S. Bloch, $198,390 Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Sheler Phillips, $189,611 Police Maj. Benjamin W. Feldmann, $185,936 Senior Police Sgt. Hector L. Garcia, $185,536 Police Maj. Laura M. O'Sullivan, $181,833 Police Lt. Brent M. Snyder, $181,316 Assistant County Attorney II Laura T. Hay, $178,196 Chief of Emergency Communications Jeffrey P. Miller, $178,115 County Executive Matthew S. Meyer, $177,813 Police Capt. Michael J. Bradshaw, $175,782 Police Capt. Patricia Davies, $175,532 Emergency Medical Services Lt. Matthew W. Watson, $175,295 Police Lt. Daniel E. Guzevich, $173,198 Police Capt. Diane R. Smith, $172,898 Emergency Medical Services Sr. Lt. Joseph J Dudle, $172,740 Public Works Department General Manager Tracy Zlock Surles, $168,346 Director of Public Safety Vaughn M. Bond Jr., $168,346 County Attorney Wilson Buckmaster Davis, $168,346

According to the 2023 salary database, New Castle County gave out over $13 million in overtime payments.

The county has struggled with retaining first responders, leading to County Executive Meyer’s proposed salary increases for police departments and investments in fire departments and emergency medical services.

As a result, most higher overtime payments were given to paramedics and police officials in leadership roles.

Twenty employees made more than $50,000 in overtime pay in 2023, but none made more than their regular salaries.

Emergency Medical Services Lt. Matthew Watson earned around 75% of his regular salary in overtime payments with $74,945 paid in 2023, the highest in the county. He had a total salary of $175,296.

Among other high overtime earners were Senior Assistant Platoon Leader James D. Rosseel, who earned $74,868 in overtime and a total salary of $162,980; and Paramedic Cpl. Scott Sizer, who earned $70,157 in overtime and a total salary of $163,338.

