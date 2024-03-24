Overtaxing America's wealthy isn't a solution, it's a problem

Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks as local, state, and national officials gather to celebrate Worcester Public Schools being awarded a $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection to purchase 15 electric school buses.

Mitchell Roth’s op-ed, published in Thursday’s Palm Beach Post, claims that Cal Thomas’s earlier op-ed shows that half-truths can be more destructive than lies. But Mr. Roth’s half-truths, omissions and blunders are far more misleading than Mr. Thomas’s.

Mr. Roth – and progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D – MA) – want to impose an unconstitutional wealth tax on rich Americans, arguing that federal spending needs to be increased, despite enormous deficits. To “sell” such a wealth tax, they must first convince the public that the rich do not pay their “fair share” of taxes.

First, the spending argument. In FY 2019 (the year before COVID), federal spending totaled $4.45 trillion. In FY 2023, with COVID behind us, spending had climbed to $6.13 trillion – an increase of 38% over four years. That far outpaced inflation, which has ballooned during the Biden administration. Total government spending (including state and local) for FY 2023 topped $10 trillion, or 37% of GDP! Still, progressives want to spend more. Hence, their wealth tax proposal.

A Palm Beach Post editorial: Florida’s homelessness crisis is swelling. A new bill will worsen, not fix it. | Editorial

Second, the taxation arguments:

Federal income taxes – Individual income taxes made up 50% of federal revenues in FY 2023 ($2.2 trillion out of $4.4 trillion). Mr. Roth does not dispute Mr. Thomas’s assertion that the top 1% paid 42% of federal income taxes in 2020. However, he takes issue with Thomas’s mischaracterization of federal income taxes as “total revenue”, and – because they so clearly contradict the “fair share” narrative – turns his attention to other taxes to try to make that case.

Social Security payroll taxes – First, Mr. Roth claims that in 2022 workers paid $1.1 billion in payroll taxes, with employers coughing up another $1.1 billion. Billions, trillions, what’s a few zeroes among fellow readers? In fact, in 2022, Social Security payroll taxes totaled $1.1 trillion – which included both employer and employee shares – and made up roughly 25% of federal revenues.

Second, Mr. Roth misleadingly states “all those (payroll) taxes come from….workers earning less than $147,000” (the 2022 limit). But high wage earners also pay tax up to that limit.

A Palm Beach Post editorial: America's search for its lost conservative values | Editorial

Third, Mr. Roth neglects to point out that Social Security benefits are progressive. The lowest wage earners – those earning up to $14,000 per year in current dollars – net roughly six times as much in Social Security benefits for each payroll tax dollar collected on their behalf as the highest wage earners do.

Medicare payroll taxes - Mr. Roth completely ignores the second component of payroll taxes - namely Medicare payroll taxes, which cover Part A (hospital benefits). Why? Because he cannot even offer the same misleading argument about the taxable wage cap, as there is no cap on wages subject to the Medicare payroll tax.

To illustrate, the 2.9% Medicare payroll tax comes to $29,000 for a worker earning $1 million, while a worker earning, say, $50,000 pays Part A payroll taxes of only $1,450. Both workers are entitled to the same “free" hospital insurance when they retire, but this “top 1%-er” pays 20 times as much payroll tax as the “median” income worker.

Corporate income taxes – Mr. Roth also ignores corporate income taxes, which generated $420 billion in FY 2023, or almost 10% of federal revenues. Corporate taxes are paid, albeit indirectly, by the owners/shareholders of the corporation. According to Forbes magazine, the top 1% hold 54% of corporate stock ownership and thus indirectly pay 54% of corporate income taxes.

The four tax categories noted above account for roughly 93% of all Federal tax revenues. All are either grossly progressive in the amount of tax paid or are collected by a system (Social Security) that provides extremely progressive benefits.

Mr. Roth declares that “everyone…knows” that “ taxation in the US is unfair to the working poor and the middle class….” But the only reason anyone believes this propaganda is that progressives like Sen. Warren and Mr. Roth proffer it incessantly – on the Senate floor and in local newspapers.

Robert J. Sartorius is a resident of Palm Beach Gardens.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Don't overtax the wealthy, our taxes are already progressive