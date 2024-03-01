Oversize load: Delays expected as 'super load' trucks bring equipment to Intel, Hebron

The first load to head to central Ohio from the Ohio River has been offloaded and is sitting at the dock in Adams County. The first truck is headed to Freepoint Eco-Systems' advanced recycling facility just north of Hebron in Licking County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers of upcoming long delays and detours as nearly two dozen extremely large truck loads, known as "super loads," will travel from the Ohio River to central Ohio, bringing equipment for Intel and another new business near Hebron.

The first super load, which is headed to Hebron, is expected to leave Manchester, in Adams County, and begin it's journey north as soon as Wednesday, according to ODOT.

The trucks are traveling to Intel's semiconductor site in New Albany and Freepoint Eco-Systems' advanced recycling facility just north of Hebron in the Newark Industrial Park. Most but not all of the loads are associated Intel's future semiconductor facilities. Hebron Mayor Valerie Mockus said about four to five loads are destined for Freepoint.

According to ODOT, some of the loads weigh in at 900,000 pounds, 19 feet wide, 24 feet high and 270 feet long. Each oversized and overweight load will take about eight to 15 days to reach its destination.

After arriving in Adams County via barge, each load will move onto a semi-truck and be transported via a predetermined route. The loads will not contain any hazardous material, according to ODOT.

"For months, we have been working in coordination with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local stakeholders along the route to ensure each move goes as smoothly as possible with minimal impacts to those who live and work in the communities along the route," ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in a news release. "We will work to provide as much notice as possible so that drivers can plan ahead and use alternate routes."

Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary, said in an interview that the first super load is small compared to some of the others to come, but it will still take several days to reach its destination in Hebron. He did not have an estimate of when that might happen.

This map from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows the route nearly two dozen extremely large truck loads, known as "super loads," will travel from the Ohio River to Licking County.

In Franklin County, the super loads will travel through Groveport, Canal Winchester, Reynoldsburg and Pickerington. And in Licking County, the trucks will use roads in Etna Township, Kirkersville, Hebron, Pataskala and Jersey Township. Trucks will use the same route from Adams County until they reach U.S. 40 in Etna Township; then the route diverges depending on the destination.

The full route is listed below.

No official closures or detours are planned, but slow-rolling roadblocks will be necessary during transit. Bruning said drivers should be prepared for long delays along the route and should use alternative routes or even reschedule things like doctor's appointments when possible to ensure people don't get stuck in traffic. The loads will travel at a "parade speed," Bruning said, only likely 5-10 mph.

To make sure people are aware of the super loads' location and any delays, Bruning said ODOT will update its social media so people know to avoid those areas.

People can also check OHGO.com, a website that has real-time traffic updates and shows where traffic is moving slowly, Bruning said.

"We understand this is going to be an inconvenience. There's just no way around it," he said. "What we want is for people to be able to plan ahead so that we can minimize that inconvenience."

Bruning said he understands people will be tempted to come and watch as the loads move through their area, but he urged people not to so they don't contribute to the traffic and delays.

"It's just easier to not come out and watch them, if at all possible," he said.

ODOT has plans for getting emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances, around the super loads, especially in southern Ohio, which doesn't have as many parallel roads near the highway, Bruning said.

These trucks will have an entourage. Each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and ODOT vehicles, as well as vehicles from the company, Bruning said.

"There will be quite a parade of vehicles that will go with this," he said.

Those crews will be on hand, Bruning said, to move power lines and traffic signals out of the way and handle other things that might need adjusted along the route.

In some areas, those adjustments are already happening. Along U.S. 23 near Chillicothe, several overhead signs were removed and replaced with temporary signs on the side of the road. Some utility companies have added slack to their lines and workers will be onsite to lift the lines as the loads move through. In other cases, utility companies have moved or buried lines in preparation, Bruning said.

"There's a lot of moving parts to it. It's not just jump in a truck and go from point A to point B," he said. "There's a lot of planning and coordination and analysis that goes with doing a move like that."

Planning has been ongoing for months to ensure the bridges and roadways can handle the weight and width of the trucks. In some areas roads will be closed, Bruning said, so the super loads can travel northbound on southbound lanes to get around traffic lights that can't be adjusted.

In Hebron, Mockus said the loads will travel the wrong way on the Ohio 79 southbound off ramp to U.S. 40 on their way to the industrial park.

"By using that strategy, they've avoided all of our smaller village roads," she said. "I think that's going to prevent a lot of damage and a lot of anxiety for the village and for the residents."

ODOT's preparation also included scouting out parking spots for where the trucks can sit overnight, as it would be too hazardous to drive the super loads in the dark, Bruning said.

Trucks will park on ODOT right of ways or at ODOT facilities. The department, Bruning said, has also made arrangements with land owners and private facilities for more parking options.

Bruning said ODOT doesn't know yet when the last load will go through because there is a chance other companies may want to use the route as well because the adjustments have already been made.

Oversize loads go through Ohio every day, and bigger ones like this take more planning, which is difficult. Once a route like this has been identified, multiple companies may want to use it, Bruning said.

"It is kind of abnormal to see this many in this close succession. Usually you have a couple and you may not see another load like that for years," he said. "But (it's) a good indicator that the economy in Ohio is rolling."

What route are the super loads taking to Licking County?

According to ODOT, the route the loads will follow includes:

From the dock site east of Manchester, it will travel east on U.S. 52 to West Portsmouth.

At West Portsmouth, cross over into the U.S. 52 westbound lanes just before the junction of the Ohio 239 on ramp to U.S. 52 westbound.

Travel north on the Ohio 239 southbound ramp to Ohio 73/Ohio 104.

Travel south in the northbound lanes of Ohio 73/Ohio 104 to U.S. 52.

Travel east on U.S. 52 in the westbound lanes to U.S. 23 in Portsmouth.

Travel north on U.S. 23 southbound ramp to U.S. 52 westbound.

Travel north on U.S. 23 in the northbound lanes to Kinneys Lane and Argonne Road.

Cross over into the northbound lanes and travel north on U.S. 23 to the village of Piketon.

In the village of Piketon, cross over into the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 at Market Street to maneuver around the traffic signals, then cross back over into the northbound lanes of U.S. 23.

Travel north on U.S. 23 to Chillicothe.

Take U.S. 35 west to Ohio 104 north.

Take 104 north to Ohio 762 near Commercial Point.

Travel east on Ohio 762 to Rickenbacker Parkway.

Travel north on Rickenbacker Parkway North to Alum Creek Drive.

Travel north on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road.

Travel east on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive.

Travel north on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive South.

Travel east on Green Point Drive South to Saltzgaber Road.

Travel south on Saltzgaber Road to Ohio 317.

Travel north in the Southbound Lanes on SR 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road east.

Travel east on Bixby Road to U.S. 33.

Travel east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 to the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp in Canal Winchester.

Travel the wrong way on the Gender Road southbound to U.S. 33 westbound ramp.

Take Ohio 674/Gender Road north to Brice Road.

Take Brice Road north to the Tussing Road/Ohio 204 intersection in Columbus.

Travel east on Tussing Road/Ohio 204 east to Ohio 310.

Travel north on Ohio 310 to U.S. 40 in Etna.

Loads traveling to Hebron:

Travel east on U.S. 40 to Ohio 79 in Hebron.

Travel the wrong way on the Ohio 79 southbound off ramp to U.S. 40.

Travel north in the southbound lanes on Ohio 79 to local roads.

Loads traveling to New Albany:

Travel west on U.S. 40 to Etna Parkway.

Travel north on Etna Parkway to Ohio 16.

Travel east on Ohio 16 to Ohio 310.

Travel north on Ohio 310 to Ohio 161.

Travel west on Ohio 161 to local roads.

mdevito@gannett.com

740-607-2175

Twitter: @MariaDeVito13

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: ODOT: Traffic delays expected as 'super load' trucks make deliveries