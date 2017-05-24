Overpriced garbage from Trump's estate we could sell to offset his budget cuts

President Trump has unveiled his first major budget proposal, allowing Americans to finally take a break from the nonstop political scandals and focus their attention on something far more familiar: human cruelty.

What a relief!

The president's budget proposes deep cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and pretty much every other program that helps humans not named Donald Trump. Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director, justified the cuts by decrying the country's terrible budget deficit and insisting that not supplying struggling people with federal assistance is somehow compassionate. Still, there's a far easier way the administration could fill in the gaps:

They could sell the president's shit.

SEE ALSO: How to style your vagina so it's no longer a pre-existing condition

Of course, the president would really have a crisis on his hands if the budget had any hope of passing — as economists have repeatedly stressed, the projected economic growth it relies on to offset its high tax cuts and reduced spending is a fantasy.

The cuts Trump are proposing are so deep, his oversized assets alone couldn't save the country. Selling Trump's crap could nonetheless make an impact in the lives of millions. Let's do it without his consent.

1. Sell his dumb $7 million gold walls and help approximately 4,107 low-income families eat for a year

View photos Subtle More

Image: Getty Images

The poorest Americans receive approximately $1,704 per year from the federal government in the form of SNAP benefits, otherwise known as food stamps. If Trump simply melted down the gold in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, he could help more than 4,000 struggling families eat for a year.

In lieu of that, Trump has proposed $191 billion in cuts to the program over the next ten years. Nice!

2. Auction his $10 million Renoir painting and help around 1,537 people keep their health insurance





View photos Do you really think this lady wants to live in Palm Beach? More

Image: Wikimedia

I'll gladly print out a copy of "La Loge" on my office printer and hand it to Trump, if that means he'll sell the reproduction and use the funds to help save 1,537 people from disease or much worse.

The federal government spends an average of $6,502 on Medicaid reimbursements per enrollee annually. Logically, the Trump administration is planning to cut $880 billion from Medicaid because living is now a luxury good.