New overpass and road project to cause traffic issues in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Northwest valley drivers are gearing up for changes and the growing pains that come with it.

Similar to the Centennial Bowl Construction traffic troubles, the City of Las Vegas is bracing drivers for closures and detours as it builds an overpass on the US-95 at Grand Teton Drive. Work starts Sunday.

It is the beginning of a long-awaited project. For the next year and a half, the US-95 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction. Expect disruptions on Grand Teton between Tee Pee Lane and El Capitan Way.

Jim Scott has lived in the area since 1976. He hesitantly accepts the change on the way.

“Change is bad but if a town stops growing, it starts dying,” Scott said. “So, it is all for the best, I think. Even though we have to take some road closures and time off to move around, it is important.”

Good Day Las Vegas’ Nate Tannenbaum reported on the mystery bridge in a 2020 “Driving You Crazy” segment, but those who live in the northwest valley were waiting on news of it long before.

Signs already flashed Friday, a warning of Monday’s upcoming closure. The east side of the 95, West Grand Teton Drive at El Capitan Way will be closed.

The plan includes permanently closing Sky Pointe Drive to the north in favor of a cul-de-sac on the north side of the future bridge.

City of Las Vegas maps show closures starting April 8 west of the highway.

The closures are Oso Blanca Road at Gilcrease Avenue and Tee Pee Lane, as well as Grand Teton at Oso Blanca and Fort Apache.

Curtis Martin travels the area often as a driver for O’Reilly. He is already planning his detour but is hopeful for what’s next.

“We definitely need a relief on the traffic,” Martin said. “So, hopefully, when the project is done, we will be able to fly and do our work that much better.”

The project includes completing a multi-use trail currently ending at Ackerman Avenue. The $41 million project is funded by the regional transportation commission of southern Nevada and the Federal Highway Administration.

