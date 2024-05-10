Overnight storms leave thousands in Alabama without power

A wave of storms that rumbled through Alabama late Thursday into Friday morning downed trees while leaving thousands without power.

At 6:30 a.m. about 18,500 Alabama Power customers are without service in central Alabama, said Michael Jordan, spokesman for the utility. Statewide, there are 64,750 APC customers without power.

Initial reports of damage include downed wire and multiple broken poles as a result of fallen trees and large limbs. Work is ongoing to evaluate damage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible, Jordan said. Power has been restored to more than 4,000 customers since midnight. Outages remain concentrated in the following areas:

Elmore County – 9,000 customers

Tallapoosa County – 3,400 customers

Butler County - 2,100 customers

Lee County - 1,100 customers

Lowndes County - 980 customers

Chilton County - 800 customers

Montgomery County – 715 customers

Autauga County - 320 customers

Fewer, scattered outages also exist in Bullock County.

With the amount of tree and limb damage, the power company provided the following safety reminders:

Stay away from downed lines. Do not drive over lines or under low-hanging lines. Always assume power lines are energized.

Keep children and pets away from downed lines.

Stay clear of areas with fallen trees or limbs where downed lines may be hidden.

Exercise caution near chain link fences. Dangerous lines may touch the metal.

Avoid stepping in puddles and standing water after a storm as they may be touching hidden, downed power lines and be electrified.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or anything else caught in power lines. Call us at 1-800-888-2726 or contact a local law enforcement agency if downed lines are spotted.

