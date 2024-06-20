Overnight storms down trees, knock out power to more than 40,000 Michiganders

Storms and strong winds pummeled southeast Michigan late Wednesday, with downed trees and powerlines cutting power to tens of thousands of Michiganders — a challenge as unseasonably high temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s through the weekend.

Starting at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service in White Lake issued five severe weather warnings in parts of Wayne and Oakland counties, and most of St. Clair, Macomb, Lenawee ad Washtenaw counties. The storms, forecasters said, blew through until about 11 p.m., dropping about an inch of rain.

There were no reports, the weather service said, of injuries or fatalities.

By about 8 a.m. Thursday, Detroit-based DTE Energy said crews were "working hard to restore power" to about 40,000 customers who lost it "as quickly as possible." Consumers Energy, in Jackson, reported about 2,000 customers with no electricity.

The rain, forecasters said, helped bring the temperature down, but the heat index, how hot it feels outside when humidity is accounted for, is expected to hit 98 degrees, which could be dangerous for folks working — or recreating — outdoors.

The weather service added early Thursday its heat advisory would remain in effect through 10 p.m. for much of southeast Michigan, including the following counties: Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe.

There’s also 40%-50% chance of more thundershowers Thursday, meteorologists said, the result of the unusually high temperatures that are destabilizing weather patterns and creating updrafts, and that pattern could repeat through the weekend.

Among the dangers if there are storms: intense lightening and flash flooding.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to fall next week, with lower highs, in the 80s.

In the meantime, the state health department has suggestions to help prevent risks: limit outdoor activities, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, slather on sunscreen, drink more water to prevent dehydration and avoid sugary and alcoholic drinks.

And safety experts warn not to leave children or pets — or for that matter mobile phones — in hot cars, and make sure they are hydrated and playing indoors or in the shade. The stifling temperatures can lead to serious — even fatal — injuries.

