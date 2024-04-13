Overnight storms cause road closures, leave hundreds of Akron-area residents without power

Hundreds of Akron-area residents remain without power Saturday morning, and sections of roads in Summit and Portage counties are closed following heavy evening and overnight storms.

The number of FirstEnergy customers affected as of 10 a.m. Saturday include:

Summit County: 724

Portage County: 916

Medina County: 634

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Ohio Department of Transportation had listed street closures for parts of state Route 303 in Portage and Summit counties.

Due to flooding, traffic both ways is closed on the road between Stone Road and Jefferson Street in Streetsboro. The state route is also closed to westbound traffic between Stine Road and Emerson Street in Peninsula due to debris on the street.

