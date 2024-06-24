Overnight shooting kills 1 in west Phoenix
A man died after a fatal shooting in west Phoenix late Sunday.
Police arrived at the scene around 10:40 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, and officers found a man who had been shot. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
Detectives continued to investigate the shooting through Monday. Details were limited, and information on a suspect remained unavailable.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix shooting on weekend leaves man dead