An overnight shooting killed one person on one of South Beach’s busiest streets

A shooting in South Beach outside a Washington Avenue nightclub killed a man during Sunday’s first hours, Miami Beach police said.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot at 1532 Washington Ave., the address for Exchange South Beach. When Miami Beach Fire Rescue workers arrived, they took the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Anyone who would like to anonymously share information about this can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or online.