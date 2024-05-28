Overnight road closures planned in Roseville for parkway expansion. Here’s when and where

Construction crews will close portions of Industrial Avenue in Roseville overnight starting next month as the city continues a multi-million dollar roadway project.

Drivers will be told to detour around the closure under the Roseville Parkway Extension Project from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of June 3, according to the city.

To avoid the closures, drivers can use an alternate route on Washington Boulevard and Freedom Way. Construction vehicles may be traveling on neighboring roadways, including Washington and Foothills boulevards, in the evening hours to access the construction zone.

City officials advise drivers that there may be additional intermittent lane closures and construction-related traffic on these roadways in the coming weeks.

The project, which began construction in October 2023, will create a four-lane road connecting portions of the Roseville Parkway between Washington Boulevard and Foothills Boulevard. As part of the expansion, the city is also constructing a bridge over Industrial Avenue and adjacent railroad tracks, as well as new bike lanes, pedestrian walkways and a multi-use path. The expansion is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2025.

The project is expected to cost $24.5 million, funded through developer-paid Traffic Mitigation Fees, according to the city.