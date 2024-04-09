Overnight ramp closures planned on Route 2 in Gardner and Westminster

There will be several overnight ramp closures along Route 2 in Gardner and Westminster beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 9 p.m. and ending Friday, April 12 at 3 a.m.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the ramp closures will take place on the evenings of April 9 to 11 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday) between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. each night. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 12 at 3 a.m.

MassDOT said in press release that the ramp closures allow road crews to construction operations safely and effectively.

Schedule of ramp closures

Tuesday, April 9, 9 p.m. - Wednesday April 10, 3 a.m.: Exits 90 A/B, Route 2 westbound. Traffic will be diverted to Exit 87 (Pearson Boulevard) and use the rotary there to access Route 2 eastbound back to Exit 90.

Wednesday, April 10, 9 p.m. - Thursday, April 11, 3 a.m.: Exit 87, Route 2, both eastbound and westbound. Westbound traffic will be directed to use Route 68 (Exit 86) and eastbound traffic will be directed to use Route 140 northbound (Exit 90).

Thursday, April 11, 9 p.m. - Friday, April 12, 3 a.m.: Exit 86, Route 2, both eastbound and westbound. Westbound traffic will be directed to use Exit 83 (Routes 2A/101) and eastbound traffic will be directed to take Pearson Boulevard (Exit 87).

Scheduled work is weather dependent, and may be affected by emergency situations.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: MassDOT: Route 2 overnight ramp closures in Gardner, Westminster MA