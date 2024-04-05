Overnight rain soaks SLO County. Here’s how much the storm dropped in your area
San Luis Obispo County weathered another overnight rainstorm Friday ahead of a weekend set to bring clear skies and sunshine.
Across the county, locations received as much as half an inch of precipitation over the 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works.
The southern end of Nipomo led all locations in San Luis Obispo County with 0.66 inches over the past 24 hours.
The San Luis Obispo area received relatively light rainfall — around 0.28 inches — while the North County got between 0.1 and 0.38 inches and the South County received between 0.35 and 0.66 inches.
Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria that often leads the county in rainfall, received 0.39 inches over the past 24 hours.
Here’s how much rain communities across San Luis Obispo County received in the 24 hours since 1 p.m. Thursday:
Arroyo Grande: 0.51 inches
Atascadero: 0.24 inches
Camp San Luis Obispo: 0.43 inches
Canet near Morro Bay: 0.26 inches
Creston: 0.35 inches
Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 0.28 inches
Hog Canyon (north of Paso Robles): 0.1 inches
Highway 46 West: 0.23 inches
Lopez Dam: 0.59 inches
Los Berros: 0.67 inches
Los Osos: 0.39 inches
Morro Toro (Highway 41): 0.47 inches
Nipomo East: 0.61 inches
Nipomo South: 0.66 inches
Oceano: 0.35 inches
Rocky Butte: 0.39 inches
Salinas Dam: 0.38 inches
San Simeon: 0.17 inches
Santa Margarita: 0.37 inches
San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 0.28 inches
SLO Reservoir: 0.37 inches
Shandon: 0.1 inches
South Portal (Cuesta Grade): 0.38 inches
Templeton: 0.27 inches
Upper Lopez: 0.29 inches
National Weather Service warns of hail, thunderstorms, lightning
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for southern San Luis Obispo County Friday morning, warning of a “cluster of thunderstorms” on a collision course with southern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
According to the statement, the storms were expected to bring winds up to 40 mph and hail as large as half an inch in diameter.
At around 9:10 a.m., Doppler radar tracked thunderstorms between Morro Bay as far south as Point Arguello moving southeast at around 30 mph, according to the statement.
“Frequent” cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring during the storm and can strike as far as 10 miles from the thunderstorm, according to the Weather Service.
The NWS advised taking shelter in a building or vehicle during the storm during the special weather statement, which ended at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
A special weather statement has been issued for Santa Maria CA, San Luis Obispo CA and Lompoc CA until 10:15 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/ZEvufh8qOy
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 5, 2024