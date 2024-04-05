Overnight rain soaks SLO County. Here’s how much the storm dropped in your area

John Lynch
·2 min read

San Luis Obispo County weathered another overnight rainstorm Friday ahead of a weekend set to bring clear skies and sunshine.

Across the county, locations received as much as half an inch of precipitation over the 24-hour period ending at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works.

The southern end of Nipomo led all locations in San Luis Obispo County with 0.66 inches over the past 24 hours.

The San Luis Obispo area received relatively light rainfall — around 0.28 inches — while the North County got between 0.1 and 0.38 inches and the South County received between 0.35 and 0.66 inches.

Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria that often leads the county in rainfall, received 0.39 inches over the past 24 hours.

Here’s how much rain communities across San Luis Obispo County received in the 24 hours since 1 p.m. Thursday:

  • Arroyo Grande: 0.51 inches

  • Atascadero: 0.24 inches

  • Camp San Luis Obispo: 0.43 inches

  • Canet near Morro Bay: 0.26 inches

  • Creston: 0.35 inches

  • Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 0.28 inches

  • Hog Canyon (north of Paso Robles): 0.1 inches

  • Highway 46 West: 0.23 inches

  • Lopez Dam: 0.59 inches

  • Los Berros: 0.67 inches

  • Los Osos: 0.39 inches

  • Morro Toro (Highway 41): 0.47 inches

  • Nipomo East: 0.61 inches

  • Nipomo South: 0.66 inches

  • Oceano: 0.35 inches

  • Rocky Butte: 0.39 inches

  • Salinas Dam: 0.38 inches

  • San Simeon: 0.17 inches

  • Santa Margarita: 0.37 inches

  • San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 0.28 inches

  • SLO Reservoir: 0.37 inches

  • Shandon: 0.1 inches

  • South Portal (Cuesta Grade): 0.38 inches

  • Templeton: 0.27 inches

  • Upper Lopez: 0.29 inches

National Weather Service warns of hail, thunderstorms, lightning

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for southern San Luis Obispo County Friday morning, warning of a “cluster of thunderstorms” on a collision course with southern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

According to the statement, the storms were expected to bring winds up to 40 mph and hail as large as half an inch in diameter.

At around 9:10 a.m., Doppler radar tracked thunderstorms between Morro Bay as far south as Point Arguello moving southeast at around 30 mph, according to the statement.

“Frequent” cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring during the storm and can strike as far as 10 miles from the thunderstorm, according to the Weather Service.

The NWS advised taking shelter in a building or vehicle during the storm during the special weather statement, which ended at 10:15 a.m. Friday.