Overnight Lexington shooting leaves one man dead. Police asking public for tips

One man was killed in a shooting in Lexington early Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:37 a.m. on the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue. Lexington police Lt. Dan Truex said they received a report of shots fired and when officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was declared dead on scene, according to Truex. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after immediate family members have been notified.

Truex said police are investigating the shooting. No suspect information was available.

People are encouraged to submit any information about the shooting to Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or by visiting their website.