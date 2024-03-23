Overnight lane closures to start on I-75 in Montgomery County this week

Overnight intermittent lane closures on I-75 in Montgomery County will start this week.

Lanes in both directions on I-75 between U.S. 35 and Miamisburg-Centerville Road (SR 725) will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The closures will start Monday, March 25, and last through Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Crews will be completing miscellaneous projects as part of an ongoing reconstruction project.