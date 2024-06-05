Overnight fire rips through Ocala-area home

A home in Marion County was badly damaged by fire early Wednesday.

Just after 3 a.m., firefighters rushed to the residence on Juniper Pass Way in Ocala after receiving several 911 calls.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the roof and began an offensive attack on the blaze, Marion County Fire Rescue said.

Several neighboring departments responded to assist.

The fire broke out at a home on Juniper Pass Way.

MCFR said firefighters then had to take a defensive stance against the fire, in part due to ammunition that igniting inside the house.

Officials said it took about half an hour to declare the fire under control.

No one was hurt as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.









