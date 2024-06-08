Overnight fire rips through homes in Bayonne, NJ; knocks out power to hundreds

A four-alarm fire ripped through homes in Bayonne, N.J. overnight, displacing nearly two dozen people and knocking out power to hundreds, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on West 11th. St. between Broadway and Avenue C, the City of Bayonne Office of Emergency Management posed on social media late Friday night, sharing dramatic footage of the home engulfed in flames.

The massive fire quickly spread to neighboring homes, prompting the city to request help from nearby fire departments.

The blaze knocked out power to hundreds of people in the area, according to local reports. But by early Saturday afternoon, power appeared to have been fully restored.

Residents of at least three homes have been displaced, officials said.

“The original fire building and the two adjoining have been declared imminent hazards right now by the building department. So nobody’s allowed back in,” Junior Ferrante, Office of Emergency Management coordinator in Bayonne, said, according to CBS News.

“Somehow, miraculously we have no injuries to report,” Ferrante added.

The New Jersey Red Cross said Saturday morning that volunteers were helping seven families — or 21 people — with emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.