Overnight downpour soaks SLO County. Here’s how much rain fell in your area

A late-season storm brought more than an inch of rain to many spots around San Luis Obispo County, and it’s not done yet.

County locations received anywhere from a half of an inch to nearly 4 inches in the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Works.

Rocky Butte, a location in the mountains northeast of Cambria that’s often the wettest spot in the county in rainfall, led the way with 3.7 inches.

San Luis Obispo received 1.69 inches at Broad Street and Industrial Way, while 1.37 inches was recorded in Arroyo Grande. The hills between Atascadero and Morro Bay came in at 2.25 inches.

Here’s a look at all the totals from across the county, according to SLO County Public Works:

Arroyo Grande: 1.37 inches





Atascadero: 0.75 inches

Camp San Luis Obispo: 2.17 inches





Canet near Morro Bay: 1.30 inches





Creston: 0.80 inches

Davis Peak (near Montaña de Oro): 0.83 inches

Hog Canyon (north of Paso Robles): 0.76 inches





Highway 46 West: 1.07 inches





Lopez Dam: 1.69 inches





Los Berros: 1.93 inches

Los Osos: 1.77 inches

Morro Toro (Highway 41): 2.25 inches

Nipomo East: 1.35 inches

Nipomo South: 0.76 inches

Oceano: 1.02 inches

Rocky Butte: 3.70 inches





Salinas Dam: 2.39 inches

San Simeon: 1.31 inches

Santa Margarita: 1.79 inches

San Luis Obispo (Broad Street and Industrial Way): 1.69 inches





SLO Reservoir: 1.61 inches





Shandon: 0.47 inches

South Portal (Cuesta Grade): 1.81 inches





Templeton: 1.15 inches

Upper Lopez: 1.26 inches

What’s ahead in SLO County’s forecast

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day Saturday, with a chance for thunderstorms after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Between a quarter an a half inch of rain is forecast.

Conditions will be breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Showers will likely continue through the evening, with up to a quarter inch of rain possible overnight.

The forecast for Easter Sunday calls for a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. as the clouds clear to mostly sunny skies.