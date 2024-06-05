VSP search for suspect driver after Warwick Blvd crash splits car in two

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police state a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala run through a stop sign in Newport News at 1:52 a.m. After the trooper activated his siren, the driver of the Impala sped away at a high rate of speed.

Shortly afterwards, the Impala ran off the road, striking a utility pole at the intersection of J. Clyde Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard, near Christopher Newport University. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot following the crash.

WAVY’s Nick Broadway was at the scene and describes seeing a car split in half. Photos show the back half of the car on a tow truck, with the front half of the car on the other side of the road, debris spread throughout.

NN crash (Courtesy: Nick Broadway)

NN crash (Courtesy: Nick Broadway)

NN crash (Courtesy: Nick Broadway)

NN crash (Courtesy: Nick Broadway)

State police and Newport News police have set up a perimeter in the area while they continue to search for the suspect driver.

One adult male passenger was transferred to Riverside Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Continue to check WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.