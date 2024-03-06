Overnight crash on New Circle Road leaves driver dead, passenger injured, police say

A person in Lexington was killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The wreck happened around 2:14 a.m. on New Circle Road at Golden Way. Lexington police Lt. Joe Anderson said it was a single vehicle collision and the driver was declared dead on scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after the immediate family has been notified.

There was also a passenger in the car that went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Anderson.

It’s unknown what caused the collision and the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating, according to Anderson. All lanes of the road have been fully reopened.

This is the third fatal collision of 2024, the first since late January. It’s also the first fatal single-vehicle wreck of the year after there were 13 last year.

Lexington reported 52 fatal crashes resulting in 52 deaths in 2023, according to Kentucky State Police. That is the highest number of deaths from crashes recorded in a single year in Fayette County since Kentucky State Police began tracking deadly crashes in 2010.

The only other time Fayette County recorded 50 deaths from wrecks in a single year since 2010 was in 2016, when 50 people were killed in 48 collisions, according to KSP data.