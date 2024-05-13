Overnight closures for the 2 Freeway, 5 Freeway connector ramps begin Monday

More roadwork will impact two Los Angeles freeways this week.

The California Department of Transportation will begin work on the 2 Freeway and 5 Freeway connector ramps starting Monday evening.

Caltrans says the overnight closures will be in effect for three evenings this week.

Here is the roadwork schedule for the project:

Monday night, May 13: Northbound State Route 2 connector to northbound I-5 closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tuesday night, May 14: Northbound State Route 2 connector to northbound I-5 closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. & Southbound I-5 connector to Northbound State Route 2 closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday night, May 15: Southbound State Route 2 connector to southbound I-5 closed 11 p.m. to 5 a.m

Crews will be working on seismic retrofitting of the bridge and tunnel and replacing the metal beam guardrail.

The project is expected to be completed in either the winter of 2026 or 2027. Caltrans says the project’s total cost is an estimated $15.9 million.

Officials are asking drivers to plan for extra travel time while the closures are in effect.

