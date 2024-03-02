Overnight closure of S. Academy under I-25 planned

(COLORADO SPRINGS) The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that a temporary full closure of eastbound and westbound South Academy Boulevard under I-25 is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, from 7 p.m. to at 6 a.m. Crews will be working to remove temporary concrete falsework from the new bridge.

The detailed closure schedule is for the westbound side of S. Academy at I-25 from Sunday, March 3, 7 p.m. to Monday, March 4, 4:30 a.m., and the eastbound side from Sunday, March 3, 8 p.m. through Monday, March 4, 6 a.m.

Detours for those routes have been set:

Eastbound S. Academy Blvd traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to S. Academy.

Westbound S. Academy Blvd. traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to S. Academy Blvd.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

This work is part of the overall project to improve the safety and infrastructure of the S. Academy Blvd corridor and significantly reduce accidents in the future.

