Overland Park teen charged with attempted murder in double stabbing: Prosecutors

An Overland Park teen has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a double stabbing earlier this month.

Christopher D. Curtis, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. Court documents allege he stabbed a 17-year-old, who was not named in court documents due to his age, on June 15.

Curtis had attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, according to court records. He also previously attended Arrowhead Day School.

The stabbings took place at a home on the 5000 block of Barton Drive in Shawnee, around 12:13 p.m., according to the Shawnee Police Department. When police responded to the home, they found that a teen and a woman had been stabbed.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman suffered minor injuries, according to Shawnee police. Officers began looking for an 18-year-old suspect, now identified as Curtis, the same day.

Curtis was also charged with aggravated battery and aggravated burglary, specifically with the intent to harm the woman he stabbed, according to court documents. He has faced three previous charges in juvenile court, according to court records — for battery, property damage and criminal threat.

Curtis has been booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond. His next court date has not yet been set.