Overland Park police searching for woman in connection to several thefts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park police department is looking for a woman in connection with several thefts.

Photo via OPPD

Police said she has stolen wallets from a number of stores in Overland Park. These thefts happened between late February and earlier this month.

She then used credit cards from those wallets and is wanted for identity theft, according to police.

If you have any information, call the Overland Park police.

