Overland Park Police asking people to avoid Lamar Ave., 80th Street

UPDATE: The Overland Park Police Department Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team has safely cleared the area of Lamar Avenue and 80th Street.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department Explosive Ordinance Unit Disposal Team is responding to the area near Lamar Avenue and 80th Street on Saturday.

They are asking people to avoid the area due to a possible threat. They notified people about the threat via social media on Saturday afternoon.

KCPD investigating homicide near 3400 Wyoming

It is currently unclear what the threat is. Other details regarding this situation have not yet been released.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more information comes along. This situation is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.