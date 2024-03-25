Overland Park fire displaces family, 2 dogs from home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A family and two dogs were displaced from their home after a fire in Overland Park Sunday evening.

Around 6 p.m., crews from Overland Park and Consolidated Fire District #2 were

called to a house fire in the 7100 block of W. 84th Terrace.

Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke and fire from a single story, single family home with everyone reported out safely.

Firefighters initiated a blitz fire attack from the outside on a heavily involved garage fire. Crews then switched to an offensive, interior fire attack, while additional crews searched the home to be sure no one was inside.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. The home suffered significant damage and had no working smoke alarms.

One of the residents reported that she was cooking and noticed smoke, opened the

garage door and saw fire. She evacuated and called 911.

Two adults and two dogs were displaced by the fire. Red Cross was called to assist the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

