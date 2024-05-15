Overland Park car theft caught on video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Criminals are caught on camera stealing a vehicle in a quiet Overland Park neighborhood.

Police are investigating burglaries to two other vehicles in the same neighborhood.

A thief snuck into an Overland Park woman’s garage and stole her Jeep. Police said that’s not the only home criminals hit.

“She just ran up, took the car and they screeched away,” Molly Thomas said.

Alleged sexual assault investigated at Wyandotte High School

She feels violated after thieves stole her silver 2012 Jeep Wrangler out of her garage, near Lowell and 114th Terrace.

Thomas said just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the thief first tried breaking into her neighbor’s car. Then, someone sped off in her vehicle.

“The person ran out across the driveway into our garage and ran into our garage,” Thomas said. “Then pulled my car out and then left. So, yeah, just unfortunate.”

Thomas admits she forgot to close her garage door.

“The garage was open,” Thomas said. “Sadly. I double check every night, and it was just one of those nights that I didn’t double check. So, reminder to everyone to triple check.”

A neighbor shared video of the criminals taking off with her car.

Kansas City mayor describes network outage strategy

Overland Park police said suspects also burglarized two vehicles in the driveway about a half mile away, near 116th and Hardy. Police said thieves also went into the home owner’s garage there.

As for Thomas’ Jeep, Officer John Lacy said police tracked it to a gas station near I-435 and Stateline.

Thomas said she left her wallet in the Jeep. Police said it didn’t take long before thieves tried using Thomas’ credit card.

“I got a bunch of fraud alerts on my phone,” Thomas said. “I called the credit card company locked down all cards.”

Lacy said a surrounding law enforcement agency tried to stop the thieves, but they took off and got away.

Thomas just wants her Jeep back and sense of security.

“I definitely feel super uncomfortable. we’re getting our locks changed everything changed over and it just makes me feel uncomfortable because we do know that she was armed, and it definitely makes me want to beef up our security system,” Thomas said. “My dog didn’t move, he just snored through the whole thing, bless his heart, but we still love him for it, but he could’ve bee a little louder, as well.”

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Lacy said cameras caught a good example of why locking your car doors at night pays off. The thief pulled on the locked door, then moved on.

“We are urging the public to lock your doors and don’t leave valuables in plain view,” Lacy said. “At the same time, if you see something, say something.”

If you have any information about the theft, call Overland Park police at (913) 895-6300.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.