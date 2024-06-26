Overdue at the library? Not gonna be a problem

WESTAMPTON — A “fine-free” return policy is coming to the Burlington County Library System, with the idea that money is a lot less important than keeping patrons.

The concept does not entirely eliminate penalties, but essentially that novel or CD or video game that slipped your mind until after its return date now can be returned without cost.

The thinking is that fines can keep people away from a library, do not really add much revenue, and distract librarians from real librarian duties.

The county announced the change this week.

“As of July 1, everyone will be starting with a clean slate and we will no longer impose overdue fines for late returns from that date forward,” county libraries director Ranjna Das said.

All delinquent accounts also will be forgiven under the policy.

Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson and Commissioner Tom Pullion say the Burlington County Library System is eliminating most overdue fines starting on July 1.

“Fine-free does not mean cardholders won’t be held responsible for the materials they borrow,” Das said. “They will still be charged for lost or unreturned material.

“What we’ve learned from other libraries that have already made this change is that material return rates increase, along with material circulations, library card registrations and overall usership,” Das said. “We’re expecting similar results within our library system.”

Similar fine-free policies are in place in other county library systems. Camden County stopped fining patrons in July 2019, and Gloucester County did so in April 2022.

The New Jersey Library Association endorsed the idea about two years ago. The American Library Association did so, as well.

“It’s great for the community,” Gloucester County libraries Director Carolyn Oldt said Tuesday. “Especially in today’s economy, a fine can keep someone form coming into your library.

“We don’t want to lose customers,” Oldt said. “We want our community to come in and see the library and think of it as their own.”

Jonathan Chebra, chair of Burlington County's library commission, said members approved the change after more than a year of considering it.

Last November, Burlington started automatic renewals of most borrowed material that are overdue. Gloucester County did the same thing in connection with moving to being a fine-free operation.

The library system says more than 35,300 cardholders have been inactive for more than a year, and 23,900 have not borrowed any materials in over two years.

The new policy comes just as the system starts its summer reading program.

New policy or not, the Burlington Library System still wants money in some circumstances.

Overdue fines remain for museum passes, classroom kits, book club sets and interlibrary loan items.

Cardholders will still need to pay replacement fees for lost or unreturned materials.

The library system will continue to freeze additional borrowing by cardholders with overdue materials.

Borrowers will be charged a replacement fee for items classified as “lost” after expiration of a return grace period.

Burlington library branches are at these locations.

Beverly Free Library, 441 Cooper St.

Bordentown Library, 18 E. Union St.

Burlington County Library, 5 Pioneer Boulevard, Westampton,

Cinnaminson Library , 1619 Riverton Road.

Crosswicks Library Company, 484 Main St.

Evesham Library, 984 Tuckerton Road..

Delanco Public Library, 1303 Burlington Ave.

Florence Library, 1350 Hornberger Ave., Roebling.

Library Company of Burlington, 23 W. Union St. Burlington City.

Maple Shade Library, 200 Stiles Ave.

Pemberton Library, 16 Broadway, Browns Mills.

Pinelands Library, 49 Union St., Medford.

Riverside Public Library, 10 Zurbrugg Way.

Riverton Free Library, 306 Main St.

Vincentown Library, 94 Main St..

For library information online, access https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us.

