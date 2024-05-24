Overdoses down 3%, WH unveils trafficking reduction plan

Reshad Hudson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta announced over $276 million in new funding for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program.

The HIDTA Program supports federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.

This new funding will help support law enforcement agencies that seize illicit drugs like fentanyl, prevent and reduce gun violence and other violent crimes associated with drug trafficking, improve interdiction efforts through enhanced data sharing and targeting, and dismantle illicit finance operations.

“There’s hardly a family or a community that has not been touched by this,” Dr. Rahul Gupta said.

Gupta says drug trafficking is impacting far too many people.

“We know that we’re losing an American every 5 minutes,” Gupta said.

The White House is providing more than $276 million for law enforcement to help address the overdose epidemic.

The target areas: getting drugs like fentanyl off the street, reducing drug-related gun violence, and dismantling money laundering operations.

But West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito says the Biden administration has fallen short on prosecuting many of these crimes.

“From the drug dealer on to the carjacker,” Moore Capito said.

New preliminary data from the CDC shows that overdose deaths were down 3% last year. It didn’t offer reasons for the drop.

Gupta credits President Biden and Congress for making life-saving tools like Naloxon more accessible.

“We want to make sure that every life that we can save, we work to save that life, because every life is precious,” Gupta said.

Moore Capito says she supports any effort to bring down overdose deaths, but says it starts with educating young people about the dangers of the drugs.

“We have to begin teaching our children when they are in kindergarten that one pill can kill,” Moore Capito added.

The money from the White House to combat the opioid epidemic will cover all 50 states. The breakdown of the spending can be seen in this graph:

HIDTA

New 2024 Funding

Alaska HIDTA

$2,587,000

Appalachia HIDTA

$10,146,950

Arizona HIDTA

$13,347,756

Atlanta/Carolinas HIDTA

$8,145,753

Central Florida HIDTA

$3,849,500

Central Valley California HIDTA

$4,734,000

Chicago HIDTA

$6,739,093

Gulf Coast HIDTA

$9,200,612

Hawaii HIDTA

$3,677,998

Houston HIDTA

$11,526,802

Indiana HIDTA

$4,659,249

Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA

$6,368,351

Los Angeles HIDTA

$16,187,469

Michigan HIDTA

$3,980,117

Midwest HIDTA

$15,914,383

Nevada HIDTA

$3,453,000

New England HIDTA

$4,735,042

New Mexico HIDTA

$9,502,108

New York/New Jersey HIDTA

$15,348,378

North Central HIDTA

$7,811,996

North Florida HIDTA

$3,845,500

Northern California HIDTA

$3,657,500

Northwest HIDTA

$5,031,349

Ohio HIDTA

$5,871,418

Oregon/Idaho HIDTA

$4,229,000

Puerto Rico/U.S. Virgin Islands HIDTA

$10,577,433

Rocky Mountain HIDTA

$10,931,379

San Diego/Imperial Valley HIDTA

$11,899,873

South Florida HIDTA

$14,418,286

South Texas HIDTA

$10,129,143

Texoma HIDTA

$4,249,500

Washington/Baltimore HIDTA

$16,487,073

West Texas HIDTA

$9,211,634

National HIDTA Assistance Center

$4,086,770

TOTAL

$276,541,415

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.