Overdoses down 3%, WH unveils trafficking reduction plan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta announced over $276 million in new funding for the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program.

The HIDTA Program supports federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.

This new funding will help support law enforcement agencies that seize illicit drugs like fentanyl, prevent and reduce gun violence and other violent crimes associated with drug trafficking, improve interdiction efforts through enhanced data sharing and targeting, and dismantle illicit finance operations.

“There’s hardly a family or a community that has not been touched by this,” Dr. Rahul Gupta said.

Gupta says drug trafficking is impacting far too many people.

“We know that we’re losing an American every 5 minutes,” Gupta said.

The White House is providing more than $276 million for law enforcement to help address the overdose epidemic.

The target areas: getting drugs like fentanyl off the street, reducing drug-related gun violence, and dismantling money laundering operations.

But West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito says the Biden administration has fallen short on prosecuting many of these crimes.

“From the drug dealer on to the carjacker,” Moore Capito said.

New preliminary data from the CDC shows that overdose deaths were down 3% last year. It didn’t offer reasons for the drop.

Gupta credits President Biden and Congress for making life-saving tools like Naloxon more accessible.

“We want to make sure that every life that we can save, we work to save that life, because every life is precious,” Gupta said.

Moore Capito says she supports any effort to bring down overdose deaths, but says it starts with educating young people about the dangers of the drugs.

“We have to begin teaching our children when they are in kindergarten that one pill can kill,” Moore Capito added.

The money from the White House to combat the opioid epidemic will cover all 50 states. The breakdown of the spending can be seen in this graph:

HIDTA New 2024 Funding Alaska HIDTA $2,587,000 Appalachia HIDTA $10,146,950 Arizona HIDTA $13,347,756 Atlanta/Carolinas HIDTA $8,145,753 Central Florida HIDTA $3,849,500 Central Valley California HIDTA $4,734,000 Chicago HIDTA $6,739,093 Gulf Coast HIDTA $9,200,612 Hawaii HIDTA $3,677,998 Houston HIDTA $11,526,802 Indiana HIDTA $4,659,249 Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA $6,368,351 Los Angeles HIDTA $16,187,469 Michigan HIDTA $3,980,117 Midwest HIDTA $15,914,383 Nevada HIDTA $3,453,000 New England HIDTA $4,735,042 New Mexico HIDTA $9,502,108 New York/New Jersey HIDTA $15,348,378 North Central HIDTA $7,811,996 North Florida HIDTA $3,845,500 Northern California HIDTA $3,657,500 Northwest HIDTA $5,031,349 Ohio HIDTA $5,871,418 Oregon/Idaho HIDTA $4,229,000 Puerto Rico/U.S. Virgin Islands HIDTA $10,577,433 Rocky Mountain HIDTA $10,931,379 San Diego/Imperial Valley HIDTA $11,899,873 South Florida HIDTA $14,418,286 South Texas HIDTA $10,129,143 Texoma HIDTA $4,249,500 Washington/Baltimore HIDTA $16,487,073 West Texas HIDTA $9,211,634 National HIDTA Assistance Center $4,086,770 TOTAL $276,541,415

