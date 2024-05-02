Overdose spike alert issued for Ross County

CHILLICOTHE – The Ross County Health District (RCHD), in partnership with the Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office, is alerting our community about an increase in suspected drug overdoses in the community.

Ross County has seen a reported increase of overdoses within a 24-hour period higher than the usual threshold in the community, according to a news release on Thursday morning.

Ross County has seen a reported increase of overdoses within a 24-hour period higher than the usual threshold in the community.

RCHD encourages everyone to be aware of the risks and to share this information throughout our community:

It is important to have naloxone available.

Visit redcap.link/ProjectDAWNOrderForm and follow the instructions to receive your free Narcan (naloxone). Call RCHD at (740) 779-9652 if you have questions.

Do not use alone.

Be aware that no drug is safe.

If you suspect an overdose, call 911 right away - even if you administer Narcan (naloxone).

The Good Samaritan Law protects you and the person overdosing from drug possession charges. More information on the Good Samaritan Law: https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/oh-against-od/good-samaritan-law

Call Ross County Peer Support for recovery resources at (740) 702-7222.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Ross County overdose increase sparks alert