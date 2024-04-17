Overdose prevention kits now available at Ross Township Police Department

The Ross Township Police Department is deploying a new program to help combat the opioid epidemic.

The department teamed up with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to offer “no questions” asked overdose prevention kits.

Each kit contains items that help reduce overdose deaths, like Narcan, Xylazine test strips, Fentanyl test strips, a sharps container and literature concerning overdoses and available help.

Community members can get the kits Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the police station lobby.

