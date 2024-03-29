Over the years: How much has the University of Florida spent on research?

The University of Florida was mentioned in an announcement by the Board of Governors on Wednesday about increased research expenditures in the state's university system.

The Board of Governors shared March 27 that research expenditures for the State University System (SUS) of Florida reached $2.94 billion for the 2022-23 academic year, an increase of over $400 million from the year prior. UF's increased research expenditures contributed to that number.

The total listed in this announcement surpasses the projection of $2.68 billion set by the SUS in 2019, putting universities in Florida on course to exceed the collective goal of $3 billion by 2025, it said.

“The increase in research expenditures would not be possible without the continued collaboration our institutions have instilled to secure research grants as well as our exceptional faculty and graduate and undergraduate research scholars who have competed for federal awards,” said Brian Lamb, chair of the Florida Board of Governors, in a news release.

Universities in the SUS had an increase in their research expenditures. UF's one-year gain was the highest of all universities in the system at $164 million. Florida State University was in second place with an increase of $58 million.

“Academic research is vital to Floridians’ quality of life and to the state’s economic vitality. Our researchers are seeking cures for diseases, improving crops, unraveling the mysteries of the universe, and developing technologies that will drive tomorrow’s economic and national security,” said David Norton, UF’s vice president for research, in a prepared statement.

“Over the past decade, UF research expenditures have increased by 80%, nearly doubling the rate of growth for university research spending nationally and helping to drive the remarkable growth of the State University System overall. We are proud to be part of this Florida success story.”

UF's Research Expenditure numbers, provided by Steve Orlando, associate vice president for communications, show that within five years the university's expenditures related to research have grown significantly, from $865 million in 2018 to $1.25 billion in 2023. Within just 10 years it has nearly doubled, going from $695 million in 2013 and in recent years surpassing $1 billion.

Other universities mentioned, with their increases:

University of South Florida, $56 million

Florida International University, $35 million

University of Central Florida, $32 million

Florida Atlantic University, $16 million

Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, $15 million

Florida Gulf Coast University, $15 million

University of North Florida, $7 million

University of West Florida, $1 million

Florida Polytechnic University, $0.7 million

“Through Governor DeSantis’ leadership and the support of the Florida legislature, Florida’s public universities have exceeded expectations by significantly investing in research to create new jobs and impact Florida’s economy for years to come,” Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said in a news release. “I look forward to what our outstanding faculty and institutions accomplish over the next five years.”

The news release said research expenditures in the SUS created an estimated 3,660 new jobs and provided an economic impact of $5.5 billion, with $1 billion resulting from state funding.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: University of Florida has top increase in research expenditures