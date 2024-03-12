Over half of Franklin County kids not ready for kindergarten, research says
A non-profit is getting ready to kick off early learning assessments in Franklin County to find out why so many children in the area are not ready for kindergarten.
A non-profit is getting ready to kick off early learning assessments in Franklin County to find out why so many children in the area are not ready for kindergarten.
It’s been four years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Here are six important lessons we’ve learned.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman roll through the five AL East teams from worst-to-first in in terms of this year's over/unders, kicking off with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles & New York Yankees.
A lawsuit filed by Dak Prescott accuses a woman of seeking to extort $100 million by falsely accusing him of sexual assault.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the kerfuffle between LSU and South Carolina's Women's basketball teams in the SEC tournament over the weekend. All three discuss if the Women's tourney has more juice than the Men's bracket this year.
The Seoul Series will take place March 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome.
Why have a cold sandwich when you can bring a hot meal to work? Snag this meal-preserving marvel while it's on sale.
See why 47,000+ shoppers are smitten with this flowy and flattering top.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
The Washington Commanders have agreed to a two-year deal to sign former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
After frenzied speculation that a recent photo of Kate Middleton and her children was AI generated, the Duchess of Cambridge herself had to address the controversy. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Middleton wrote in a statement.
Bryce Huff is shedding one shade of green for another.
If former President Donald Trump has his say following the election, Biden’s electric vehicle policies could be tossed to the dustbin.
Readyverse Studios partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to help bring the popular novel to the metaverse across web3. “Open” is a third-person battle royale experience in which players compete against each other in game-show-styled, multi-round collaborative modes using various gaming techniques, such as shooting, tactical positioning and driving.
Kirk Cousins finished last season on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
Moody's says pharma and medical device companies are most likely to see the earliest benefits from adopting AI technology.
Get Wembanyama someone who can get him the ball at an above-average level, and San Antonio's ceiling is somewhere in the playoffs next season.
Block Party, a startup developed by software engineer and tech diversity advocate Tracy Chou, was among the victims of Twitter's (now X's) API changes earlier this year, forcing it to pivot its business. At the SXSW conference in Austin this weekend, Chou presented a glimpse of what Block Party is now up to with its new product, Privacy Party, designed to help people more easily navigate and adjust their privacy settings across social networks like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, X and others.
Score top-of-the-line tools at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your spring DIY projects.
After applying the franchise tag to Pittman Jr. last week, the two sides have worked out an extension.