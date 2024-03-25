Over a foot of snow recorded in some parts of Wisconsin

Parts of central and northern Wisconsin were hammered with over a foot of snow Sunday night.

Reports to the National Weather Service showed that four small communities near Wausau received at least a foot of snow. Birnamwood and Tigerton received 13.3 and 12 inches of snow respectively, and Mattoon and Antigo, received 12.4 and 12 inches each.

Meanwhile, Wausau and Weston, both received about 11 inches. Further north, into Rhinelander, the area received between six and nine inches of snow.

“I don’t think records were broken. To get that much snow at the end of March is not common, but we’ve had big snows in April,” said Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist at the Green Bay NWS office. “I think it’s the fact that it’s a mild winter that a lot of people were not expecting that much.”

The snow came after an unseasonably warm and sparse snow season in Wisconsin. That's mostly due to the weather phenomenon El Nino, which leads to higher temperatures and, thus, less snow in the season.

Kallas said that the NWS expected the northwest portions of the state — which are still in a winter storm warning until 1 p.m. —to receive the most snow, due to the system transitioning to rain the latest there. But the northern parts of the state were far from the only to receive hefty snowfall.

A system that dumped on the Minneapolis metro region and western Wisconsin brought totals close to one foot as well.

Menomonie and Eau Claire both received about 10 inches of snow and Balsam Lake received 11.8 inches as well.

The northern portion of Wisconsin was forecasted to receive heavy wind gusts and up to 1.5 inches of rain into Tuesday, as the system that brought the heavy snow transitions into rain, Kallas said.

The eastern and southeastern portions of the state received close to zero snowfall from the system, with Mauston receiving .6 inches and Millhome 1.7 inches. Near Milwaukee, no totals were reported, however, rain is forecast for up to 1.25 inches in the area into Tuesday.

Rain will spread into the area late this morning and continue into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms may clip southeastern Wisconsin tomorrow as well. In addition to the rain, it will be windy with gusts to 30 mph. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yS5J164GAQ — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 25, 2024

Ten highest totals from the March 24 snowfall

Birnamwood, 13.3 inches

Mattoon, 12.4 inches

Antigo, 12 inches

Tigerton 12 inches

Balsam Lake, 11.8 inches

Weston 11.6 inches

Wausau, 11 inches

Spring Valley, 10.8 inches

Spooner, 10.6 inches

Menomonie, 10.3 inches

