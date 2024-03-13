Over fifty people surrendered to misdemeanor warrants

SENATOBIA, Miss. — In a remarkable display of redemption and second chances, Operation Safe Surrender at Senatobia City Court had one success story after another on Wednesday morning.

Operation Safe Surrender is a one-day event empowering people to resolve outstanding warrants and start fresh.

“The only thing I had to do was come to court and get rid of my warrant. I thought I was gonna have to pay for my other things like the other possession, but I only had to pay my warrant. I thought I was gonna go to jail,” said Chaniyah Lipford, a Tate County resident.

She was not alone in praising Operation Safe Surrender.

“I had some fines at one point in time and so we’re getting it fixed doing our thing to get it right,” another person said.

A third person who was in court said they “feel great” with today’s outcome. “Everything went great. Just gave me another court date for some fines. I feel great,” they said.

Blake Warren, Senatobia’s Assistant Police Chief, says individuals with outstanding non-violent misdemeanor warrants could surrender without fear of arrest.

“They can live anywhere we’ve had people from Michigan and Missouri coming in today,” Warren said. “They’ve came in and were able to clear it up and went on about their day.”

Warren also says the event was a success with over 50 people surrendering. This was the second time Senatobia has done this.

“The biggest help I’ve seen it do, it helps the citizens out so that they don’t have to worry about going to jail or anything like that because of a misdemeanor warrant,” he said.

