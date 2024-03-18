Over a dozen Westmoreland County bridges to be restricted while undergoing maintenance

Several bridges in Westmoreland County will see lane restrictions for several weeks while crews do maintenance.

Starting Monday, March 18, over a dozen bridges will see bearing, tooth dam, scupper and seal cleaning through mid-May, depending on weather and operations, PennDOT said.

The following bridges will see weekday, daylight, single-lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Route 22 over Route 66 in Salem Township.

Route 22 over Loyalhanna Creek in Salem Township.

Route 30 over Route 3026 in Hempfield Township.

Route 30 over Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township.

Route 30 over Loyalhanna Creek in Derry Township.

Route 30 over Mill Creek in Ligonier Township.

Route 66 over Kiskiminetas River in Washington Township.

Route 70 over Youghiogheny River in South Huntingdon Township.

Route 119 over Jacobs Creek in East Huntington Township.

Route 119 over Toll Road 76 in Hempfield Township.

Route 119 over Thermo Village Road in Hempfield Township.

Route 130 over Turtle Creek in Perry Township.

Route 130 over Route 30 in Hempfield Township.

Route 356 over Allegheny River in Allegheny Township.

Route 981 over Youghiogheny River in South Huntingdon Township.

Route 4093 over Kiskiminetas River in Allegheny Township.

PennDOT is advising motorists to exercise caution while approaching the work zone, remain alert and follow the posted signs and speed limits.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fugitive from Pitcairn taken into custody in Las Vegas, Allegheny County sheriff says Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros VIDEO:Man accused of robbery, other crimes at the Waterfront sought by Allegheny County police DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts