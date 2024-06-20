Over a dozen puppies rescued after rollover crash in Woodstock

A vehicle carrying 14 puppies rolled over in a crash in Woodstock on Thursday, fire officials reported.

Three local fire departments, paramedics and Connecticut State Police responded to the crash Thursday morning and found downed power lines at the scene. Once the power lines were cut by Eversource, emergency aid was provided to the puppies, according to a statement from the Muddy Brook Fire Department.

No humans were hurt in the crash, the department said, and the puppies were aided by veterinarians from the Necogg Humane Society and the Peake Brooke Veterinary Center.

Some of the puppies were being taken to Tufts Veterinary Field Service for further care, the department said.

“Not all patients are human,” the department said in a Facebook post.

In addition to the Muddy Brook Fire Department, the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Association Station 76, the Bungay Fire Brigade, Connecticut State Police Troop D and Woodstock Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.