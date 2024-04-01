UPDATE: Power restored after large power outage in Greene County

WHIO Staff
UPDATE:

Power has been restored after over 9,000 AES Ohio customers were without power Monday afternoon.

The cause of the outages is not immediately clear.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Over 9,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Greene County.

As of 12:06 p.m., 9,749 customers are without power across the Fairborn area.