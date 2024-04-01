UPDATE: Power restored after large power outage in Greene County

UPDATE:

Power has been restored after over 9,000 AES Ohio customers were without power Monday afternoon.

The cause of the outages is not immediately clear.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

Over 9,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Greene County.

As of 12:06 p.m., 9,749 customers are without power across the Fairborn area.

Approximately 9,750 customers are without power in the Fairborn area. Crew are on-site working safely to restore power. At this time, we do not have a cause. If you are experiencing an outage, report it online at https://t.co/ON4zgX3HDF or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). pic.twitter.com/IsPtJd8svr — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) April 1, 2024



