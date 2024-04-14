Over $53 million worth of illegal cannabis seized in California

Over $53 million worth of illegal cannabis was seized by California authorities during a recent statewide crackdown.

The operation targeted the illicit cannabis market and operations were conducted in multiple counties from Jan. 1 through March 31, according to the California Governor’s Office.

Locations targeted include the counties of Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Joaquin, and Orange.

During the crackdown, authorities seized:

$53,620,600 in illegal cannabis

31,866 pounds of unlicensed cannabis

11 firearms

Around 54,137 unlicensed cannabis plants were destroyed during the multi-county operation, officials said.

“California is home to the largest legal cannabis market in the world,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “As we continue to cultivate a legal marketplace, we’re taking aggressive action to crack down on those still operating in the shadows — shutting down illegal operations linked to organized crime, human trafficking, and the proliferation of illegal products that harm the environment and public health.”

The Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce (UCETF) was created in 2022 and includes more than two dozen local, state, and federal partners working together to “disrupt the illegal cannabis market.”

Since its inception, the task force has seized $371,199,431 in unlicensed cannabis through 236 search warrants. Officials have also removed 401,458 plants and 139 firearms during the crackdowns.

“California is taking immediate and aggressive action to stop illegal cannabis and strengthen the burgeoning legal market throughout the state,” explained Newsom. “By shutting down illegal grow sites and applying serious consequences to offenders, we are working to curtail the criminal organizations that are undercutting the regulated cannabis market in California.”

More information about the legal cannabis market, state licenses, and laws in California can be found here.

