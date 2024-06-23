Over 500 rally to support Central High Graduate in stem cell donor drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —On Saturday, June 22, more than 500 people registered as stem cell donors in hopes of finding a match for Carlie Jo, a recent Central High School graduate battling blood cancer.

Carlie Jo’s father, Doug Johnson, expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support.

“On behalf of Carlie, my wife Talisha, and her brother and sister, we are so thankful for the ways people have loved us and cared for us. It’s made a huge difference,” Johnson said.

“It’s boosted our spirits, encouraged us, and blessed our faith. The friends who have shown up to help with events like this, and the generosity that’s been given, are amazing. Even the strangers we don’t know who have gotten behind her story, it’s been awesome and we appreciate it.”

For those who missed yesterday’s drive but still wish to join the registry, free at-home swab kits can be ordered from DKMS at dkms.org/carliejo.

