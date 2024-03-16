Over 50 pounds of meth seized after high-speed chase in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A high-speed chase in Grand County ended in a drug bust of over 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Thursday, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean Turner, 54, was arrested in Grand County on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (second-degree felony), failure to respond to officers signal to stop (third-degree felony), driving under the influence (class-B misdemeanor), and multiple other drug and traffic-related offenses.

On Mar. 14, at around 5:30 a.m., a Grand County deputy was patrolling I-70 when they saw a black Ford Escape go over the white fog line multiple times. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect driver, later identified as Turner, accelerated from around 65 mph to around 90 mph “with no indication of yielding,” according to a probable cause statement.

Missing Utah man’s bones found in Grand County desert

Turner allegedly then sped up to around 115 mph as the deputy pursued at a similar speed. Another deputy north of their location set up road spikes at West Water mile marker 227, according to the statement.

Turner reportedly continued to evade police, passing vehicles, switching lanes without a signal, and driving in the middle of the road on the yellow divider line.

Turner’s vehicle was then successfully spiked, and Turner slowed to around 30 mph. He reportedly attempted to open the door and get out of the vehicle while it was moving, but instead regained control and made an “abrupt right turn” off the road at mile marker 229, according to the statement.

After going off the road, Turner reportedly went off a steep embankment north of I-70, ran over a wire fence, and drove around 500 meters from the embankment before coming to a stop.

The deputy stayed at the embankment and waited for backup from additional law enforcement. A DPS helicopter responded to the scene and found Turner, who was then apprehended and placed under arrest.

Inside Turner’s vehicle, which was a rental, authorities found methamphetamine on the dashboard, a suitcase filled with 16 plastic bundles of methamphetamine, a scale with residue, several needles, and multiple pipes.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was around 56 pounds, according to the statement.

Additionally, police found a black bag behind the driver’s seat that contained 18 hollow-point 9mm bullets.

Turner had an arrest warrant out of Colorado, as well as a history of violating parole, evading law enforcement, and resisting arrest, according to police.

Turner was booked into Grand County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.