Over $5 million worth of drugs seized in first half of April: CBP

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities have seized more than $5 million worth of narcotics in the first two weeks of April, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

Officers with the San Diego field office seized the drugs in 52 separate drug smuggling attempts from April 1 to 14, according to CBP.

These included 378 pounds of cocaine, five pounds of heroin, 825 pounds of methamphetamine and 203 pounds of fentanyl. The estimated street value of the narcotics totaled more than $5.3 million, officers said.

The San Diego field office includes the following ports of entry: San Ysidro, San Diego Airport and Sea Port, Otay Mesa, Tecate, Calexico West/East and Andrade.

Officers said all of the suspects involved have been arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and involved vehicles have been seized by CBP.

The seizures were part of Operation Apollo, a partnership between CBP and federal, state, local, tribal and territorial agencies to target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

