UPDATE: Over 5,400 without power after Tuesday’s severe storms

Thousands remain without power across the area after Tuesday night’s storms.

>> PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

Over 5,400 people are still without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moved through the area on Tuesday night.

As of 1:35 a.m., 3,069 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, AES Ohio reported on its website.

AES Ohio shared an update on social media Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. that their crews saw multiple trees on power lines and “extensive damage.”

“Restoration will continue through the night,” AES Ohio shared.

There are 2,355 Duke Energy customers in Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties without power, according to their website.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

Auglaize: 89

Butler: 105

Clinton: 686

Darke: 2,927

Greene: 1

Miami: 1

Montgomery: 7

Preble: 4

Warren: 1,564

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

