UPDATE: Over 5,400 without power after Tuesday’s severe storms

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Thousands remain without power across the area after Tuesday night’s storms.

>> PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

Over 5,400 people are still without power in the Miami Valley after severe weather moved through the area on Tuesday night.

As of 1:35 a.m., 3,069 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, AES Ohio reported on its website.

AES Ohio shared an update on social media Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. that their crews saw multiple trees on power lines and “extensive damage.”

“Restoration will continue through the night,” AES Ohio shared.

There are 2,355 Duke Energy customers in Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties without power, according to their website.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

  • Auglaize: 89

  • Butler: 105

  • Clinton: 686

  • Darke: 2,927

  • Greene: 1

  • Miami: 1

  • Montgomery: 7

  • Preble: 4

  • Warren: 1,564

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
New Bremen Funnel Cloud
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather New Bremen
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Greenville
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Weather Butler County
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm New Bremen
Severe Storm New Bremen
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Piqua
Severe Storm Piqua
Severe Storm Greenville
Severe Storm Greenville
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage
Greenville Weather Damage