Over 5,000 without power after strong storms move through region

Mar. 15—Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were withouth power friday morning after heavy storms and suspected tornadoes moved through the region.

As of 12:50 p.m., AES Ohio had more than 6,300 customer without service, including 4,431 in Logan County, according to the AES Ohio online outage map.

The majority of the outages were in the Russels Point area.

AES Ohio said damage was extensive following the storms and crews are working on restoring power safely.

Duke Energy had a total of 81 Ohio customers and Ohio Edison had 154 Ohio customers without power shortly before 1 p.m.

Following are outages reported as of 12:50 p.m. Friday by AES Ohio, Duke, Ohio Edison and the Darke Rural Electric Co-op:

Butler County: 44

Darke County: 643

Logan County: 4,417

Miami County: 234

Montgomery County: 12

Warren County: 24

Earlier Thursday, the city of Hamilton Electric Department reported power outages on its River Road, South 11th Street and Williams Avenue circuits.

The afternoon outages affecting the three circuits were believed to have been weather-related, said systems engineer Dalton Marcum.

The city reported around 2:50 p.m. that power has been restored to all customers with the exception of localized small outages. At 11 p.m., though, the department announced a power outage on the Greenwood Avenue circuit, affecting the areas of Fourth Street, Miami Street, North 7th Street, Poplar Street, Fordson Heights, North 10th Street, Stewart Street, Fernway Drive and Dayton Street.

Hamilton city electric customers without power can call 513-785-7550.