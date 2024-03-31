Over 5,000 marijuana plants, multiple guns seized from Stanislaus County homes

(FOX40.COM) — Around 5,500 marijuana plants and six guns were recently seized by the Turlock Police Department after discovering a “sophisticated illegal black market marijuana cultivation operation” that involved multiple Stanislaus County homes and led to the arrests of four Turlock residents.

Police said four people ranging from 29 to 62 years old were arrested and charged with multiple health and safety code violations related to marijuana cultivation. The agency added that additional charges and suspects will likely come forward soon.

According to police, an investigation into the illegal marijuana operation began in February and revealed multiple addresses affiliated with the “target location,” which initially included three homes in Stanislaus County, two in Turlock, and one in Ceres.

On Tuesday, around 8:30 a.m., Turlock S.W.A.T and allied agencies served search warrants to the following locations:

6400 block of West Main Street (Turlock)

700 block of North Faith Home Road (Turlock)

4900 block of South Prairie Flower Road (Turlock)

200 block of South Orange Street (Turock)

1300 block of Hackett Road (Ceres)

“These warrants resulted in well over 5,500 marijuana plants being seized, along with six (6) firearms recovered, one being stolen,” the Turlock Police Department said on Facebook.

“We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Ceres Police Department, Modesto Police Department, the Bureau of Cannabis Control, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for their assistance and commitment to keeping our communities safe,” the agency added.

